Indiana Dept. of Health COVID-19 Testing Site: La Porte Armory



The La Porte Armory Located at 2391 W. State Road 2, is a COVID-19 testing site. Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is​ not required. If you have private health insurance, please​ bring that information with you.​Register here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting​ or by phone at: 888-634-1116 .