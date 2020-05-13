Tentative OPENING DAY Chesterton’s European Market May 30

Chesterton’s European MarketTentative New Opening Day! Saturday, May 30 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm It’s almost that time of year again! Come visit us for our essential vendors including produce, meat, and other consumable items. We are still accepting vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities are available. Please follow us on Facebook for updates!

The start to this season will look different from year’s past. The season will plan to open two weeks after the regular start date, which is normally the first Saturday in May running through the last Saturday in October. The Duneland Chamber of Commerce has been monitoring other markets across the nation and learning best practices in the COVID-19 era. The first market of the season, the vendors types will be limited to produce, packaged foods, and soap ONLY. At this time, we are not going to allow ready-to-eat food service, and other vendors who do not meet the above criteria. “As our state, our county, and community show signs of health and improvement the market will gradually invite back the artisanal and ready to eat food vendors that we all look forward to seeing year after year,” said Maura Durham, President of the Duneland Chamber.