Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organization’s top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organization’s top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies