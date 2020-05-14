Defense attorneys: Don’t rush to judgment in Arbery shooting


Posted on: May 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Attorneys for two white men accused in the shooting death of a black man they pursued through a subdivision in coastal Georgia city are asking for people not to rush to judgment



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Defense attorneys: Don’t rush to judgment in Arbery shooting


Posted on: May 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Attorneys for two white men accused in the shooting death of a black man they pursued through a subdivision in coastal Georgia city are asking for people not to rush to judgment



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS