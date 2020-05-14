Jonah Hill feels "humbled" to have surpassed Samuel L. Jackson for most swear words

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you didn’t know there was a record for saying the most profanities on film, now you know. And, Jonah Hill holds the title.

The 36-year-old shared the news of his accomplishment with Instagram followers on Wednesday.

“So many people to thank,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of an article bearing the headline “Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F-ing Swear Words on Film.”

According to an analysis from the research group Buzz Bingo, on 376 occasions curse words have left come out of his mouth in a movie. The group also notes that it was his role in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street that ultimately landed him the top slot. Leonardo DiCaprio, his costar for the film, also surpassed Jackson who is now in third place.

The actor also thanked director Martin Scorsese for “pushing me over the edge.”

“And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled,” he wrote. (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love.”

