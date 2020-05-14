La Porte Police awarded grant for needed equipment

City of La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin (third from left) accepts a grant check awarded to the department by the Norfolk Southern Foundation Thursday, May 14, 2020, in La Porte. The $5000 grant was given as part of the Norfolk Southern Corporation’s charitable giving programs, which seek to enhance the livability of the communities served by the corporation. Brettin said the money will be used to purchase needed equipment for the department. Pictured, from left: Mayor Tom Dermody, City of La Porte Assistant Police Chief Nate Thode, Brettin, Norfolk Southern Police Supervisory Special Agent Steven Kirkman, Norfolk Southern Police Special Agent David Gemeinhart and City of La Porte Police Captain Patrick Hemphill.