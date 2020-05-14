Man Arrested Following Robbery And Motor Vehicle Pursuit



The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 25 year old Jerry Valencia of Elkhart. Tuesday night, deputies were dispatched to the Family Express, located at 243 West Johnson Road, reference a theft (later determined to be a robbery) that had just occurred. Responding deputies were provided with a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle. Deputies were advised the vehicle was last seen traveling east on Severs Road. A short time later, Deputy Derrick Deck spotted the suspect vehicle traveling north of SR 39. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle at the automated toll booth machine located on the entrance/exit ramp of the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90). The vehicle initially stopped, but the driver failed to follow commands and fled. Deputy Deck pursued the vehicle west on the Indiana Toll Road. The vehicle exited and began to travel towards US 421. The vehicle pursuit eventually went west on SR 2, west on US 6 and into Porter County. The pursuit ended in Valparaiso. The driver, Valencia, was returned to La Porte County and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Valencia was booked into the LCJ for Robbery, Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Valencia remains housed in the LCJ. He is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond.