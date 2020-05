Medal of Honor recipient dies at 41

Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, who received the Medal of Honor in 2018 for braving heavy gunfire to save lives in Afghanistan, has died at age 41

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Medal of Honor recipient dies at 41

Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, who received the Medal of Honor in 2018 for braving heavy gunfire to save lives in Afghanistan, has died at age 41