Shooting ranges reopening

Starting the week of May 18, most DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife-owned shooting ranges will begin to reopen.



All facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements. Restrictions will reduce the number of recreational shooters on the shooting ranges at a given time.



Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area’s shooting range will open by appointment only May 15-17 and resume normal operating hours the week of May 18. Shooters wishing to schedule an appointment should call 812-526-6552.



All other FWA shooting ranges, except the one at Willow Slough FWA, will reopen starting the week of May 18. Shooting range hours differ between ranges. Check open days and hours before visiting. Willow Slough FWA’s range will remain closed until further notice. Shooting range hours and information can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.



For the most up-to-date information on DNR’s response to COVID-19, including what is open and closed, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.



