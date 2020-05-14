Subject Shot During Disturbance at Pullman Field



On Wednesday May 14th, 2020 at approximately 9:00 P.M.; Michigan City Police Department Shift 2 Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of Pullman Field, on the city’s west side, for a report of shots being fired. Several officers that were near the area also reported hearing the shots. As officers responded, people were observed chaotically leaving the area. Officers secured the scene, collected evidence, and spoke to witnesses. A group wascelebrating a birthday party at Pullman Field, when for unknown reasons, shots were fired.

Soon after arriving at the scene, officers were dispatched to Franciscan Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim that was brought to the emergency room. The 35-year-old male subject that was shot during this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It was also reported that a 21-year-old male was also transported to FranciscanHospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle as the shooting was occurring. An update as to the status of the victims is not available at this time.



In response to this unfortunate violence, Chief Dion Campbell will immediately implement strategic Violent Crime Reduction Patrols. These strategic patrols will specifically focus on the enforcement of illegal possessed firearms within our community.

The police department would ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the lead detective on this case, Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1086. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger or through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. You can always request to remain anonymous!