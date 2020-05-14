Women’s rights activist Jaha Dukureh named L’Oreal Paris international spokesperson

iStock/golfcphoto(NEW YORK) — BY: JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES

L’Oréal Paris is celebrating women’s activist Jaha Dukureh as the brand’s newest international spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the cosmetics company broke the news in an Instagram post.

“Very proud to welcome our newest spokesperson, @jahaendfgm, to the #LOrealParisFamily,” L’Oréal Paris captioned a photo alongside a luminous photo of Dukureh wearing an array of pinks. “Honoree for the Women of Worth Award and nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, Jaha is a fearless activist, fighting to end female genital mutilations.”

“To join L’Oréal Paris is also the L’Oréal Paris family joining me in my fight to empower women to defend their rights,” Dukureh said in a statement. “Signing a contract with the number one beauty brand supports my conviction – FGM does not define me, nor any women, even as we live with its impacts.”

She continued, “To represent L’Oréal Paris is a way to raise my voice for women, and the pain they have suffered. I could not be prouder to share L’Oréal Paris’ message: believe in yourself, your voice matters. Yes, you are worth it.”

Joining a notable roster of other global ambassadors such as Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren, Dukureh serves as the first Women of Worth honoree to hold an international spokesperson title.

Women of Worth is L’Oréal’s annual philanthropic program that recognizes the achievements of real women who embody the spirit of the brand and selflessly make a difference in the lives of many people.

Speaking to Dukureh’s new role with the beauty conglomerate, L’Oréal Paris Global brand President Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement, “Her strength has emboldened so many to speak up for the right to their own destiny. She’s a powerful voice for the personal empowerment L’Oréal Paris promotes for all women.”

When Dukureh was asked by “Good Morning America” what she would like to convey to the world as a spokesperson, she responded, “I want the world to know that you can be anything you want. Your circumstances do not define who you become and what you can achieve.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.