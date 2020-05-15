Ashlee Simpson Ross reveals in adorable video that she’s having a baby boy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp(LOS ANGELES) — It’s a boy!

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross revealed the sex of their unborn child in an adorable family-inclusive gender reveal shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The singer-songwriter, along with her husband, and children — 11-year-old Bronx, a son from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross she has with Evan — gathered around the multi-colored cake that would eventually clue them in on what they are expecting.

“Here we go,” Ashlee said as they all hold onto the knife and cut the sweet treat. “It’s a boy!”

When the cake’s blue inside is revealed, everyone begins clapping and celebrating, that is everyone except for Jagger, who just looks at the cake with a blank stare.

“As [you] can tell Jagger wanted a sis,” Evan explained in his post.

She seems to cheer up though when the 35-year-old mother-to-be scoops her up daughter and explained, “You’re gonna be a big sister!”

Ashlee and Evan married in August 2014 after just seven months of engagement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

