La Porte County Commissioners Encourage Mail-In Voting

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission voted to implement several changes for the upcoming primary election, which has been moved to June 2.



The most notable change allows any resident of La Porte County to vote by mail with an absentee ballot, though in-person voting and early voting will still be available. Registered voters who wish to vote through the mail may request an absentee ballot by filling out ABS–MAIL PRIMARY 2020 FORM and return it to their local election board via mail, email, fax or hand delivery.

Alternatively, registered voters can use Indiana’s voter portal to request an absentee ballot directly without having to go through their local election board. Voters need to log in, navigate to the left side of the portal and

click on “Absentee Voting,” then “Vote By Mail” and submit the form.

The application must be completed and received by the county election board by May 21.



After an application has been received, the voter will be mailed a primary election ballot. The voter must then complete the ballot and return it to the county election board by noon local time on Election Day, June 2.

For more information on how to register to vote, check your voting status or view a ballot and more, visit laporteco.in.gov