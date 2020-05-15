Lawyer: Security video in Arbery case may show water breaks


Posted on: May 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The attorney for a homeowner thrust into the spotlight of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting says a young black man filmed by a security camera walking through the unfinished home in December and February may have stopped there for a drink of water



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lawyer: Security video in Arbery case may show water breaks


Posted on: May 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The attorney for a homeowner thrust into the spotlight of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting says a young black man filmed by a security camera walking through the unfinished home in December and February may have stopped there for a drink of water



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.