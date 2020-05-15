Little Richard to be buried at historically black college


Posted on: May 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried in a private funeral at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Little Richard to be buried at historically black college


Posted on: May 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried in a private funeral at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.