Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise employees during Zoom meeting

Chris Jackson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Who knew? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use Zoom too!

In their first joint appearance since reportedly moving into Tyler Perry’s multi-million dollar mansion, the couple surprised employees of Crisis Text Line during a virtual staff meeting on Wednesday to chat about the growing importance of mental health during the current COVID-19 global health crisis.

One employee on the call, Ricky Neal, shared photographic proof of the exciting moment with his social media followers. In the selfie, Neal flashes a big smile as he shows off his laptop screen with Meghan and Harry clearly visible.

According to the Daily Mail, he captioned the post, “It’s not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times!”

The Crisis Text Line is a text-based service that offers free support, 24/7, for anyone who may be feeling sad, lost, isolated, or just needs someone to talk to. It is also an affiliate of the similar UK-based program the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped launch with Kate Middleton and Prince William in May 2019.

