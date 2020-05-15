The Salvation Army Of Michigan City To Hold Virtual 5k Michigan City

The Salvation Army of Michigan City has recently made some changes to its annual Red Shield Run 5K.

An event that has traditionally been held in the fall, this year the 5K will be offered in the spring, and has been changed to a virtual 5K in response to recent social distancing guidelines.

Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army said the COVID-19 outbreak has effected many of the fundraising event the non-profit planned for 2020, including the annual dinner and auction.

Runners who have registered for the 5K simply need to post a screenshot of their completed run and their time to the Red Shield Run Facebook event page to participate.

The event has already kicked off and will run through the end of June. Those wishing to participate can register at www.samichgiancity.org and must post their time on the Facebook page by 11pm on June 30.

Anyone who needs help is asked to contact (219) 874-6885 or email [email protected]

Trophies will be presented to the top male, female and youth (16 and under) finishers, but participation ribbons will be sent to everyone who competes. Run shirts (polyester moisture-wicking shirts) are available for purchase with registration. The fee is $25 without a shirt or $30 with a run shirt.

Proceeds from the run will help support programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City including the largest food pantry in La Porte County, a diaper bank, utility assistance, weekend backpack feeding program, Pathway of Hope case management, summer camp, school uniform program and more.

More information is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.