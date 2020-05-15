Typhoon leaves 1 dead, extensive damage in Philippine towns
A Philippine governor says a typhoon’s ferocious wind and rain left at least one dead and damaged hundreds of coronavirus isolation facilities and homes along with rice and corn fields in five hard-hit eastern towns
