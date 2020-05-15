US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit

U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy

