Man on Hawaiian vacation arrested, charged with breaking quarantine rules

BY: CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A New York City man who went on vacation amid stay-at-home mandates and lockdown orders, experienced some of his Hawaiian vacation from jail.

Tarique Peters arrived in Oahu, Hawaii, on May 11 then left his hotel and “traveled many places using public transportation,” said authorities with the Department of the Attorney General Clare Connors’ office.

Travelers to Hawaii must self-quarantine for 14 days before venturing out to the islands, as per an executive order issued by Hawaii’s Governor David Ige that went into effect on April 1.

Peters, 23, posted five photographs to his public Instagram account of him on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and walking around Waikiki at night, according to authorities.

Agents confirmed with hotel personnel that Peters was seen repeatedly leaving the premises during his stay, authorities said.

“We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” said Connors in a press release issued on Friday.

Peters, who is from the Bronx, was arrested and charged with violation of the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule and unsworn falsification to authority, authorities said.

Bail was set for Peters at $4,000. His attorney’s information was not available.

Violations of the self-quarantine order could result in a misdemeanor with fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to one year in prison, or both, according to the governor’s office.

Over 200 tourists have flown into various parts of Hawaii since the self-quarantine orders were put into place, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Peters is not the first tourist to get arrested for violating the self-quarantine orders.

Six tourists have been arrested in Hawaii for violating the orders since the end of April, including a California couple on their honeymoon.

