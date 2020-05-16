Tropical depression forms, storm watch issued for N Carolina


Posted on: May 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The National Hurricane Center says a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast



