Tropical depression forms, storm watch issued for N Carolina

The National Hurricane Center says a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tropical depression forms, storm watch issued for N Carolina

The National Hurricane Center says a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast