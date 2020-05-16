Tropical Storm Arthur forms, 1st named storm of season


Posted on: May 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the coast of Florida, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tropical Storm Arthur forms, 1st named storm of season


Posted on: May 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the coast of Florida, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.