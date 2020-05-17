Physician County Commissioner Touts County’s Status As A Signatory On “Friend Of The Court” Brief Filed Wednesday With The U.S. Supreme Court In Defense Of The Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Friday LaPorte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora released a friend-of-the-court or amicus filing submitted on Wednesday to the U.S. Supreme Court that included LaPorte County along with 43 other cities, towns and counties across the country, filed in defense of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The LaPorte County Commission on a 2-1 vote on May 6, authorized LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman to add LaPorte County as a signatory to the brief.

The case, on appeal from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is in the briefing stages now before the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision is not likely for many months in the case.