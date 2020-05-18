Barack Obama joins Michelle Obama for story time as special guest

Scott Olson/Getty ImagesBy CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — What’s better than one Obama reading you a beloved children’s book? Two, of course!

Former President Barack Obama joined wife Michelle Obama on Monday for one of her virtual story times to read Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.” The former first lady also read “Giraffe Problems,” written by Jory John and illustrated by Lane Smith, solo.

This is the latest installment of the “Becoming” author’s partnership with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids on a literacy initiative for kids.

The series, aptly named “Mondays with Michelle Obama,” began as a four-week series, running from April 20 to May 11, with her reading one children’s book each Monday. The program was recently extended for four more virtual story times, two airing May 18 and two on May 25.

The two books for next week include the Dr. Seuss classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and Troy Cummings’ “Can I Be Your Dog?” — the latter of which will also include a special guest.

“Mondays with Michelle Obama” livestreams on PBS KIDS’ Facebook page and YouTube channel at noon ET as well as on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.