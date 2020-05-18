U.S. restriction on chipmakers deals critical blow to Huawei


Posted on: May 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China’s first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that threatens to disrupt technology industries worldwide



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

U.S. restriction on chipmakers deals critical blow to Huawei


Posted on: May 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China’s first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that threatens to disrupt technology industries worldwide



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.