UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise

The United Nations has called for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, saying civilian deaths by both Taliban and Afghanistan’s own security forces is on the increase

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN: Civilian deaths by Taliban and Afghan forces on the rise

The United Nations has called for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, saying civilian deaths by both Taliban and Afghanistan’s own security forces is on the increase