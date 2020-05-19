Career and Technical Education Students Honored At Virtual Award Ceremony

The LaPorte County Career and Technical Education program at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City virtually streamed its 2020 Awards Program on Thursday, May 7. During the program, returning members of the Technical Honor Society were recognized and new students were inducted. Several students were also honored with scholarships and awards.

The May 7 ceremony was led by Director of Career and Technical Education, Audra Peterson, and addressed the four pillars of the society. They included: Excellence, Character, Technology, and Work Ethic.

Forty-nine students were inducted into the Society, representing seven area high schools. The schools include Lacrosse High School, LaPorte High School, Michigan City High School, New Buffalo High School, New Prairie High School, South Central High School, and Westville High School.