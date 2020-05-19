Cuba highlights campaign against hoarders during pandemic

The recent seizure by Cuban police of hundreds of sacks of onions was a big news item on state television, a warning to suspected hoarders and speculators who seek to benefit from harsher economic conditions during the pandemic

