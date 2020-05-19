Flooding hits parts of Midwest, with evacuations in Michigan

People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Flooding hits parts of Midwest, with evacuations in Michigan

People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area