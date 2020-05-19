Iraq military: Rocket hit Baghdad Green Zone, minor damages
Iraq’s military says a rocket has hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the country’s government, causing minor damages
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Iraq military: Rocket hit Baghdad Green Zone, minor damages
Iraq’s military says a rocket has hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the country’s government, causing minor damages
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.