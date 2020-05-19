Iraq military: Rocket hit Baghdad Green Zone, minor damages


Posted on: May 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iraq’s military says a rocket has hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the country’s government, causing minor damages



