Michigan City Police Give Update On Gun Permits and City Dog Tags

Michigan City Policing say they are continuing to work with City Hall to monitor the pandemic and develop a plan to open up services such as the processing of handgun and city dog tag permits.

The Records Division still remains closed for in-person contact with the public. Once they are able to safely open the Records Division and continue to provide the quality services that our community has been accustomed to, MCPD will be sure to notify everyone via Social Media and a press release.