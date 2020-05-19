Officials: Attackers kill 6 Pakistani troops in southwest

Pakistani officials say attackers used a remotely-controlled bomb and assault rifles to ambush a convoy of troops assigned to protect an oil and gas facility in the country’s restive southwest, killing six soldiers and wounding four

Pakistani officials say attackers used a remotely-controlled bomb and assault rifles to ambush a convoy of troops assigned to protect an oil and gas facility in the country’s restive southwest, killing six soldiers and wounding four