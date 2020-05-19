Oklahoma officer investigated for email about virus masks


Posted on: May 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after responding to a departmental email about coronavirus protective masks that were issued by sending images of people with white bags over their faces reminiscent to the Ku Klux Klan



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Oklahoma officer investigated for email about virus masks


Posted on: May 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after responding to a departmental email about coronavirus protective masks that were issued by sending images of people with white bags over their faces reminiscent to the Ku Klux Klan



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.