Tribute broadcast planned for late music exec Andre Harrell

A tribute to Andre Harrell, the influential music executive who discovered Sean “Diddy” Combs and died earlier this month, will air Sunday

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tribute broadcast planned for late music exec Andre Harrell

A tribute to Andre Harrell, the influential music executive who discovered Sean “Diddy” Combs and died earlier this month, will air Sunday