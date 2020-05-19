UN agency warns of fentanyl production threat in SE Asia


Posted on: May 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Narcotics police in Myanmar have seized a large amount of liquid fentanyl, providing the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia’s infamous Golden Triangle region



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN agency warns of fentanyl production threat in SE Asia


Posted on: May 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Narcotics police in Myanmar have seized a large amount of liquid fentanyl, providing the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia’s infamous Golden Triangle region



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.