Review: A night gone very wrong in ‘The Lovebirds’

In the new Netflix comedy “The Lovebirds,” Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a couple of young professionals whose plan to go to a friend’s dinner party gets derailed when they accidentally hit a biker who then ends up dead

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Review: A night gone very wrong in ‘The Lovebirds’

In the new Netflix comedy “The Lovebirds,” Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a couple of young professionals whose plan to go to a friend’s dinner party gets derailed when they accidentally hit a biker who then ends up dead