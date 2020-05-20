US roadway death rate up in March despite virus restrictions
The rate of fatal automobile crashes in the U.S. jumped dramatically in March even though the number of miles driven plummeted due to coronavirus stay-home orders
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
US roadway death rate up in March despite virus restrictions
The rate of fatal automobile crashes in the U.S. jumped dramatically in March even though the number of miles driven plummeted due to coronavirus stay-home orders
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.