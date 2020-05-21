DOR Motor Carrier Services’ Walk-In Center Opens for Payments and Pickups by Appointment Only

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) announced plans for their Motor Carrier Services (MCS) division to begin accepting appointments for in-person customer service starting May 26.

Customers can schedule an appointment online at Appts.dor.in.gov or by calling MCS directly at 317-615-7200.

In addition, customers may call MCS directly or visit the website to answer questions and/or conduct transactions. Customers will find assistance through the following options:

Visit the MCS website to view available online services at motorcarrier.dor.in.gov.

Contact a specific MCS team using a list of phone numbers and email addresses available at dor.in.gov/4192.htm.

In-person services will be limited to the following transactions that cannot be efficiently performed via telephone or online:

Payments for transactions that cannot be made over the telephone or online.

License plate and decal pickup that cannot otherwise be mailed.

When customers arrive for their scheduled appointment, they will be instructed to call the customer service phone number posted on the MCS entrance door or within their appointment confirmation, to let the MCS team know they have arrived. Appointments are limited to one person or one account per scheduled appointment.

In accordance with the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) guidelines, DOR has implemented the following for all appointments:

Hand sanitizer will be available to both employees and customers.

Masks are highly recommended for DOR customers.

Customer areas will be fully sanitized in between each in-person appointment.

Before scheduling an in-person appointment and again when arriving for their scheduled appointment, customers will be asked to self-assess the following:

Have you had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days?

Are you currently ill? Do you have symptoms of a cold, cough or shortness of breath?

Do you currently have a fever or have you had a fever within the past week?

If any customers answer “yes” to any of these questions, it is advised they return home and contact their healthcare provider.