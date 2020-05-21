Feds: Man lied to try to get $20M in federal coronavirus aid

Authorities say a Chinese man who tried to get $20 million in federal aid for distressed businesses falsely claimed he represented New York state in trying to procure COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Feds: Man lied to try to get $20M in federal coronavirus aid

Authorities say a Chinese man who tried to get $20 million in federal aid for distressed businesses falsely claimed he represented New York state in trying to procure COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment