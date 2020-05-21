Fed’s Powell says economic forecasts filled with uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says efforts to forecast the recovery path of the U_S_ economy out of the current deep downturn face “a whole new level of uncertainty.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Fed’s Powell says economic forecasts filled with uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says efforts to forecast the recovery path of the U_S_ economy out of the current deep downturn face “a whole new level of uncertainty.”