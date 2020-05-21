Japan prosecutor seen close to Abe hit by gambling scandal

Justice Ministry officials are investigating a gambling scandal involving a top Japanese prosecutor seen as close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after a magazine reported he evaded a stay-at-home request to play mahjong

