Michigan City Washington Park Stickers

Mayor Duane Parry and the Michigan City Park Department are preparing the issuing of the 2020 Washington Park Parking Stickers. This program has been delayed with the unfortunate COVID-19 virus.

Because of the delays and unforeseen closures, it was decided that the 2019 resident only park stickers will be honored this year, so no need to get a new sticker.

For those wanting to obtain your stickers the city will be issuing stickers at Washington Park with the following procedure on the following days:

Today from 9:00am to 6:00pm

Friday May 22nd from 9:00am to 6:00pm

The Mayor’s Office says do not panic.

At the conclusion of this two-day period the city will resume sticker handout on Tuesday May 26th

To adhere to proper social distancing and social gathering, everyone will remain in their vehicles both Resident And Non-resident Stickers. You will enter Washington Park through the main gate. From there you will be directed to turn right towards Lot #2 for stickers. The line will then work in a circle toward the zoo and then around the Splash Pad. From there you will drive towards Northpoint Pavilion where you will be greeted by a park employee. At this point you just need to produce your current registration. Your registration will then be scanned, a sticker will be issued and returned to you as you remain in your vehicle. For Non-resident Stickers it will be the same process however the city will only accept credit or debit cards for your sticker purchase. The city will “Open” the parking gates on Saturday May 23rd to normal business with no stickers being issued the holiday weekend. The city will then continue with the traditional sticker issuing on Tuesday May 26th at the Pavilion office, after Governor Holcomb’s next Phase begins.