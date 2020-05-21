Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting terror-related, person of interest may be-at-large

vmargineanu/iStockBy LUIS MARTINEZ, MATTHEW FUHRMA, and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — One security guard was shot and injured near the gate of the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas on Thursday morning.

The guard is in good condition and is expected to be released from medical care later in the day, a defense official told ABC News.

The shooting unfolded at about 6:15 a.m. local time when the suspect sped through a gate, activating vehicle barriers which stopped the car, the defense official said.

The driver then got out of the car and began shooting, the defense official said.

“The shooter no longer poses a threat,” the FBI said.

