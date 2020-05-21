Oxfam to close 18 offices worldwide as virus drains finances

Oxfam, one of the world’s leading aid agencies, is to severely curtail its work around the world because of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of operations in 18 countries at the potential cost of 1,450 jobs

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Oxfam to close 18 offices worldwide as virus drains finances

Oxfam, one of the world’s leading aid agencies, is to severely curtail its work around the world because of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of operations in 18 countries at the potential cost of 1,450 jobs