South Shore Update for Memorial Day

Passengers are advised that the South Shore Line will continue to operate its modified weekday train schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. Please click here for the modified schedule, which consists of a weekend/holiday schedule and two additional eastbound and two additional westbound trains.

South Shore ticket offices will also observe holiday hours on May 25, with the Millennium Station ticket office open from 9:35 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other ticket offices will be closed.

As a reminder, Bikes on Trains remains temporarily suspended until further notice. Bikes continue to be prohibited from all weekend and weekday trains during this time.

NICTD’s administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.