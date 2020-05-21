Three shot at Arizona mall, one in custody: Police

(GLENDALE, Ariz.) — Three people were shot at an Arizona outdoor mall Wednesday night, the Glendale Police Department confirmed. One suspect is currently in custody.

One victim is in critical condition, the other two have non-life threatening injuries. All are expected to survive.

The incident took place just before 7:25 p.m. local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, just outside Phoenix.

When police arrived at the mall, the scene was no longer active, according to Glendale Police Department Public Information Officer Tiffany Ngalula. Officers said they located the suspect and took him into custody without further incident.

Ngalula said all surrounding businesses are still being asked to shelter in place so that authorities can check for additional victims, witnesses or “any other safety issues.” Police said they do not believe there are any additional suspects.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement late Wednesday night. “The state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community.”

There is no known motive at this time. Authorities also said they are aware of reports of disturbing social media videos from the alleged shooter and ask the public to submit them for evidence.

Authorities said this incident could have been much worse.

“We are thankful that this was not a larger scale tragedy,” Ngalula said at a media briefing. “We are thankful that there were no more than three victims or that there have not been any fatalities at this time.”

“There are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody,” Glendale Police tweeted. “We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot.”

The investigation is active. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also assisting in the investigation, ABC News has learned.

State Sen. Martín Quezada said he happened to be at the mall and witnessed the attack.

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes,” Quezada added. “Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

Indoor malls in Arizona began to reopen on May 16, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, azcentral.com reported. Outdoor malls reopened days prior.

