Trooper Checks on Disabled Vehicle, Felony Drug Charges Filed

Wednesday morning at 3:30 a.m., Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped to check on what he thought was a disabled vehicle on I-65 near 15th Ave. The vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and occupied by an adult female and minor child. Upon his initial approach of the vehicle, he observed the female slumped over the wheel. The child was sleeping in a car seat in the back seat. He attempted to wake the driver and when she didn’t respond, he opened the door to check on her well-being. Upon doing so, he observed that the female was beginning to wake up. As she began to move, a small baggie fell onto the ground. She noticed that the article had fallen and attempted to hide another container that also contained several small baggies of a white substance. Trooper Griffin then had the female, later identified as 29 year old Megan D. Purkhiser, from Gary, IN, exit the vehicle. Further investigation led Trooper Griffin to take Ms. Purkhiser into custody.