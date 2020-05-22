11-year-old girl says racism behind white woman’s assault
An 11-year-old African American girl from South Carolina says she didn’t think a white woman who accused her of stealing mail was being racist until the woman’s husband told her if she was “a different type” things would have turned out differently
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
11-year-old girl says racism behind white woman’s assault
An 11-year-old African American girl from South Carolina says she didn’t think a white woman who accused her of stealing mail was being racist until the woman’s husband told her if she was “a different type” things would have turned out differently
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.