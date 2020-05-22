Bosnia to probe alleged police brutality in migrant camp

Bosnian authorities will hold an internal investigation into police conduct at a U.N.-run migrant camp in the country after a video emerged this week allegedly showing a group of police savagely beating a camp resident

