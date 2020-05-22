DA: Son confesses to fatally stabbing dad during Zoom call


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News

A Long Island man suspected of fatally stabbing his father on a live Zoom call confessed to the caught-on-camera killing after police found him trying to wash blood off his body with Dr. Pepper, prosecutors said Friday



